Ukrainian troops pull back from several locations amid heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia
- Russian forces have overrun three settlements in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, with Ukrainian units engaged in gruelling battles to repel the advance.
- Ukrainian forces have retreated from several positions in the region, as Russia exploits adverse weather conditions to advance in small groups, hindering Ukrainian drone deployment.
- Meanwhile, Russian oil major Lukoil's foreign assets are attracting potential bidders from Egypt to Kazakhstan, as a deadline approaches for deals before US sanctions are enforced.
- The US has sanctioned Lukoil, Russia's second-biggest oil firm, as part of efforts to pressure Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, having previously blocked a sale attempt to Gunvor.
- Ukraine's government has suspended its justice minister amid an ongoing investigation into corruption within the energy sector.