Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukrainian troops pull back from several locations amid heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops roll into Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in 'Mad Max-style'
  • Russian forces have overrun three settlements in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, with Ukrainian units engaged in gruelling battles to repel the advance.
  • Ukrainian forces have retreated from several positions in the region, as Russia exploits adverse weather conditions to advance in small groups, hindering Ukrainian drone deployment.
  • Meanwhile, Russian oil major Lukoil's foreign assets are attracting potential bidders from Egypt to Kazakhstan, as a deadline approaches for deals before US sanctions are enforced.
  • The US has sanctioned Lukoil, Russia's second-biggest oil firm, as part of efforts to pressure Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, having previously blocked a sale attempt to Gunvor.
  • Ukraine's government has suspended its justice minister amid an ongoing investigation into corruption within the energy sector.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in