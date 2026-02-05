Ukraine and Russia to exchange prisoners after ‘productive’ peace talks
- US envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners following two days of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi.
- Ukrainian officials, including President Zelensky's aide Kyrylo Budanov, described the negotiations as 'really constructive' and indicated that further talks would take place.
- Russia's defence ministry confirmed the prisoner swap, reporting that 157 prisoners of war were exchanged by each side, with three civilians also returned to Russia.
- The discussions occurred amidst ongoing conflict, including a Russian attack on Ukrainian railway infrastructure in the Sumy region and Ukraine's deactivation of Starlink internet terminals used by Russian forces.
- Jared Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump, was present at the talks, which aim to steer the countries towards a settlement.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks