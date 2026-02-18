US claims progress in ‘tense’ Russia-Ukraine peace talks
- Peace talks involving Russian, Ukrainian, and American negotiators are scheduled to resume in Geneva on Wednesday.
- A “very tense” six-hour session on Tuesday concluded without a breakthrough between the top diplomats.
- US special envoy Steve Witkoff claimed the discussions achieved "meaningful progress" in Donald Trump's efforts to end the Ukraine war, but did not provide details.
- Mr Witkoff and Jared Kushner represented the Trump administration at the negotiations, which are now in their final day.
- Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said that Tuesday's talks focused on “practical issues and the mechanics of possible decisions”.
