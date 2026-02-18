Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US claims progress in ‘tense’ Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Russian strikes in Ukraine continue as talks begin in Geneva, says Zelensky
  • Peace talks involving Russian, Ukrainian, and American negotiators are scheduled to resume in Geneva on Wednesday.
  • A “very tense” six-hour session on Tuesday concluded without a breakthrough between the top diplomats.
  • US special envoy Steve Witkoff claimed the discussions achieved "meaningful progress" in Donald Trump's efforts to end the Ukraine war, but did not provide details.
  • Mr Witkoff and Jared Kushner represented the Trump administration at the negotiations, which are now in their final day.
  • Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said that Tuesday's talks focused on “practical issues and the mechanics of possible decisions”.

