‘Something good may be happening’ hints Trump as Ukraine peace talks continue
- President Donald Trump suggested that "big progress" could be underway in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing cautious hope.
- European leaders are currently discussing a potential peace deal, following significant "revisions and clarifications" to a 28-point US peace plan.
- Ukraine's parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reiterated the nation's "red lines," which include avoiding formal recognition of occupied territories and limits on military capabilities.
- US secretary of state Marco Rubio indicated "tremendous progress" towards a deal, although the proposed offer was criticised for being pro-Russian.
- Europe has demanded changes to the plan, advocating for a larger Ukrainian military and for land swap discussions to begin from the frontline.