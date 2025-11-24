Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Something good may be happening’ hints Trump as Ukraine peace talks continue

Zelensky says Ukraine being heard by US at fast-paced negotiations in Switzerland
  • President Donald Trump suggested that "big progress" could be underway in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing cautious hope.
  • European leaders are currently discussing a potential peace deal, following significant "revisions and clarifications" to a 28-point US peace plan.
  • Ukraine's parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reiterated the nation's "red lines," which include avoiding formal recognition of occupied territories and limits on military capabilities.
  • US secretary of state Marco Rubio indicated "tremendous progress" towards a deal, although the proposed offer was criticised for being pro-Russian.
  • Europe has demanded changes to the plan, advocating for a larger Ukrainian military and for land swap discussions to begin from the frontline.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in