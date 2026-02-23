Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine says peace talks with Russia are set to resume – here’s when

Boris Johnson says UK should send non-combat troops to Ukraine now
  • New peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine could take place this week, according to Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.
  • This follows the abrupt conclusion of previous negotiations in Geneva last week, with both sides anticipating a swift resumption.
  • Kyrylo Budanov also indicated that a prisoner of war exchange, potentially larger than the last swap of 157 individuals, might occur this week.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Vladimir Putin has already initiated World War Three.
  • Zelensky stated that only significant military and economic pressure would resolve the conflict, and he believes Ukraine will eventually reclaim all its territory.
