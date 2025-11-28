Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine says it ‘will never give up land to Russia’ after Putin makes demand

Zelensky responds after Putin's warning over Ukraine territory
  • Ukraine's top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, stated that Kyiv will never cede territory to Russia as part of a peace deal while Volodymyr Zelensky is president.
  • Yermak emphasised that no one would agree to give up territory, following discussions with US officials regarding an end to the conflict.
  • He assured Washington that Ukraine is ready for peace and open to negotiation, but made it clear that regions such as Donbas are not on the table.
  • These remarks come ahead of a planned meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations to discuss security guarantees for a potential peace agreement.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his demand for Ukraine to surrender territory for peace, though he described a 28-point plan from Donald Trump as a 'basis for future agreements'.
