Ukraine says it ‘will never give up land to Russia’ after Putin makes demand
- Ukraine's top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, stated that Kyiv will never cede territory to Russia as part of a peace deal while Volodymyr Zelensky is president.
- Yermak emphasised that no one would agree to give up territory, following discussions with US officials regarding an end to the conflict.
- He assured Washington that Ukraine is ready for peace and open to negotiation, but made it clear that regions such as Donbas are not on the table.
- These remarks come ahead of a planned meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations to discuss security guarantees for a potential peace agreement.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his demand for Ukraine to surrender territory for peace, though he described a 28-point plan from Donald Trump as a 'basis for future agreements'.