Ukraine-Russia peace deal is 90% done, says Zelensky in New Year address
- Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine is "10 per cent" away from a peace deal with Russia, but not "at any cost".
- Zelensky warned that any "weak agreements" would only fuel the ongoing conflict.
- Ukraine is reportedly discussing the possibility of hosting US troops as part of peace talks with Donald Trump.
- The Ukrainian military claimed to have struck an oil refinery in Tuapse and an oil terminal on the Taman Peninsula in Russia.
- Russian air strikes wounded at least six people, including three children, in Ukraine's Odesa region.