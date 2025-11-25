Ukraine ‘agrees to Trump peace deal’ raising hopes that war with Russia will end
- Ukraine has reportedly accepted the terms of a Washington-brokered peace deal to end Russia's four-year invasion.
- A US official confirmed Kyiv's agreement, following Ukraine's national security adviser Rustem Umerov stating a 'common understanding' was reached with the White House.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the US shortly to finalise the agreement with President Donald Trump.
- This development follows Zelensky's positive reception of amendments to Trump's 28-point peace plan after recent meetings in Switzerland.
- Despite progress, the Kremlin has expressed a negative view of the US proposals, with a Russian official deeming European amendments unconstructive for Moscow.