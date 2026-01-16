Ukraine war today: Russia claims forces have captured two villages in east of country
- Russian troops took control of the village of Zakitne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Olenokostiantynivkain the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.
- Documents for a deal between Ukraine and the US on the war in Ukraine could be signed at Davos next week if terms are agreed, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
- The Czech Republic is set to provide Ukraine with combat planes shortly that can shoot down incoming drones, President Petr Pavel told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
- Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days, the country’s energy minister Denys Shmyhal told parliament on Friday as a state of emergency was declared in its ailing energy sector.
- Deputy UK PM David Lammy has arrived in Ukraine with Kyiv's ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhnyi saying on the Telegram app that the parties would hold a Centennial Partnership Forum and discuss future cooperation.