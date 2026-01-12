Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drone footage shows Ukraine attacking Russian oil rigs in Caspian Sea

Kyiv strikes oil rigs in Caspian Sea with dramatic drone footage released
  • Ukraine's military has claimed responsibility for attacking three Russian oil drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea, reporting "direct hits" and assessing the damage.
  • The targeted infrastructure is reportedly owned by Russia’s Lukoil Corporation, with drone footage emerging of the overnight operation.
  • The UK Ministry of Defence announced a new initiative, "Project Nightfall", to develop tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey stated that the UK is committed to providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry to combat Russia's invasion.
  • The UN Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting to discuss Russia's use of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile near the Polish border, which Russia claims was retaliation for an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence.
