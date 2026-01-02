Ukraine denies targeting Kherson hotel in deadly strike that left 27 dead
- Kyiv has denied Russian claims that Ukrainian drones deliberately struck a cafe and hotel in the occupied village of Khorly, Kherson, killing at least 27 people.
- Russia's Investigative Committee spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, claimed the strike targeted a hotel where 100 civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve.
- Petrenko stated that 31 people, including five minors, were hospitalised with injuries following the alleged attack.
- Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for Ukraine's General Staff, denied attacking civilians, asserting that Ukrainian forces adhere to international humanitarian law.
- Lykhovii added that Ukraine exclusively targets Russian military facilities and energy infrastructure, and their published list of New Year's Eve strikes did not include occupied Kherson.