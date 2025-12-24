Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three killed in Moscow explosion near site of earlier killing

Russian calvary soldiers hit by drone attack as Putin resorts to horseback assaults
  • A bomb attack in Moscow has killed at least three people, including two police officers.
  • The incident occurred when officers approached a suspicious man, who subsequently detonated an explosive device, killing himself and the two officers.
  • The blast took place close to the location where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb two days prior.
  • Russia's State Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases and previously said it suspected Ukrainian intelligence in Mr Sarvarov's killing.
  • This event follows a series of assassinations of Russian military figures and war supporters during the ongoing conflict, some of which Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in