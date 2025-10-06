Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zelensky demands action on British firms supplying parts for Russian drones

Video Player Placeholder
Zelensky criticises allies over 'zero real reaction' to Russian strikes
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more stringent sanctions against British companies implicated in supplying components for Russian drones.
  • Zelensky criticised allied nations, stating that hundreds of thousands of foreign-made components, including UK-manufactured microcomputers, were used in recent Russian attacks.
  • A combined drone and missile strike on Lviv on Sunday resulted in four fatalities, including a 15-year-old, and six injuries, marking the most significant aerial assault on the city since February 2022.
  • Zelensky detailed that a massive strike on 5 October involved 549 weapon systems containing over 100,000 foreign-made components from various countries, including the UK, US, and China.
  • Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those aiding Russia, with Zelensky calling for G7 nations to implement systemic decisions to ensure sanctions are effective and prevent circumvention.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in