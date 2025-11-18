Russia claims it has seized two settlements in eastern Ukraine amid intense fighting
- Russian forces reportedly captured the settlements of Nechaivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Tsehelne in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.
- The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed the capture of 29 settlements across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions over the past four weeks.
- Meanwhile a Turkish LNG tanker, the MR Orinda, suffered significant damage off Ukraine's Odesa coast on Monday following a Russian strike.
- The attack on the MR Orinda, which occurred during offloading at Izmail port, led to the evacuation of three Romanian villages due to fears of an explosion.
- The strike on the tanker happened a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a deal to import US liquefied natural gas via the area.