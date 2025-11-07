Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine jails Russian soldier for life after he executed fighter who had surrendered

Russian soldier Dmitry Kurashov has been jailed in a landmark case
Russian soldier Dmitry Kurashov has been jailed in a landmark case (REUTERS)
  • Ukraine has sentenced Russian soldier Dmitry Kurashov to life in prison for the battlefield execution of Ukrainian veteran Vitalii Hodniuk.
  • Hodniuk, 41, was fatally shot by Kurashov after surrendering when his dugout was captured by Russian forces in January 2024.
  • The sentencing, handed down at a court in Zaporizhzhia, marks a landmark first ruling for Ukraine in such a case.
  • Prosecutor Mykyta Manevskyi described the crime as "one of the most serious" and emphasised its importance for Ukraine, while Kurashov, who pleaded guilty but later claimed innocence, hopes for a prisoner exchange.
  • The case carries symbolic weight, with criminal investigations ongoing into the alleged murders of 322 Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered, and the UN reporting an "alarming rise" in executions of Ukrainian POWs, which are considered war crimes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in