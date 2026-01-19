Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump envoys to hold Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Davos

'Diplomacy not a priority for Russia', says Zelensky as Trump envoys to hold talks in Davos
  • Ukrainian and US delegations are set to continue peace deal negotiations at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
  • Previous discussions took place in Florida over the weekend, involving Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the US side.
  • Both Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the Davos summit, which commences today.
  • Despite their presence, the White House has stated there are currently no plans for a direct bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky.
  • President Zelensky highlighted ongoing efforts to repair energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, asserting that these attacks demonstrate Vladimir Putin's lack of interest in a peaceful resolution.
