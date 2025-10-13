Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hosts of Ukrainian refugees say they face ‘endless bureaucracy’

  • Hosts of Ukrainian refugees in the UK are reporting "endless bureaucracy" and "horrendous" support from the Home Office, leaving thousands in limbo over three years after Russia's invasion.
  • Juliet Grover, a host, detailed significant challenges in securing visas for a Ukrainian family, including a four-month wait and initial visa omissions for a child, alongside a lack of clear government guidance.
  • Refugees face difficulties with limited translation services, navigating UK systems like schools and healthcare, and securing private rented accommodation due to language barriers and guarantor requirements.
  • The visa extension process is causing further stress, with a narrow 28-day application window, long waiting times, and technical issues impacting refugees' right to work and stay.
  • Charities like The Work Rights Centre highlight the mental toll of ongoing uncertainty and call for ministers to reconsider routes to settlement for Ukrainians rebuilding their lives in Britain.
