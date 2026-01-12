What is Project Nightfall? UK’s new plan to help Ukraine defeat Russia
- The UK Ministry of Defence is developing new tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine, codenamed "Project Nightfall".
- Defence Secretary John Healey stated the initiative aims to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons to counter Russia's invasion.
- The new missiles will feature a 200kg conventional warhead and a 500km range, capable of striking targets deep within Russian territory.
- Healey cited Russia's recent hypersonic missile strike on western Ukraine, which he was in Kyiv for, as evidence of Moscow's perceived impunity.
- The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to discuss Russia's use of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which struck near the Polish border.