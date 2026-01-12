Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is Project Nightfall? UK’s new plan to help Ukraine defeat Russia

Defence secretary admonishes Putin for 'brutal' drone attacks on Ukraine
  • The UK Ministry of Defence is developing new tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine, codenamed "Project Nightfall".
  • Defence Secretary John Healey stated the initiative aims to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons to counter Russia's invasion.
  • The new missiles will feature a 200kg conventional warhead and a 500km range, capable of striking targets deep within Russian territory.
  • Healey cited Russia's recent hypersonic missile strike on western Ukraine, which he was in Kyiv for, as evidence of Moscow's perceived impunity.
  • The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to discuss Russia's use of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which struck near the Polish border.
