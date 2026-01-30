Zelensky says crucial Ukraine peace talks this weekend could be postponed
- President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a second round of trilateral peace talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, scheduled for Sunday, could be postponed.
- The potential delay is attributed to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which Zelensky believes could impact the meeting's timing or location.
- The talks, intended to build on a previous meeting, aim to resolve differences and secure a peace deal.
- US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will not attend the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- Separately, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to attack Ukrainian cities during the harsh winter.
