Zelensky says crucial Ukraine peace talks this weekend could be postponed

US security agreement for Ukraine '100% ready' to be signed, says Zelensky
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a second round of trilateral peace talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, scheduled for Sunday, could be postponed.
  • The potential delay is attributed to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which Zelensky believes could impact the meeting's timing or location.
  • The talks, intended to build on a previous meeting, aim to resolve differences and secure a peace deal.
  • US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will not attend the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • Separately, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to attack Ukrainian cities during the harsh winter.
