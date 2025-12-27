Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key issues for discussion at Zelensky and Trump’s crucial peace talk

Fires rage across Kyiv after Russian drone bombardment ahead of Trump talks
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for a crucial peace meeting with US president Donald Trump, with a 20-point peace plan draft reportedly 90 per cent complete.
  • Key issues for discussion include security guarantees and territorial disputes in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, with Ukraine seeking strong, legally binding US support.
  • Mr Trump indicated that Mr Zelensky's peace plan would require his approval and that he expects to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.
  • It comes after Russia launched a significant bombardment on Ukraine, including Kyiv, with nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles, resulting in two deaths and leaving parts of the capital without heat.
  • Mr Zelensky said that the intense Russian bombardment revealed Mr Putin's “true attitude” towards peace.
In full

