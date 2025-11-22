Starmer and other Ukraine allies say US peace plan ‘will require work’ after G20 meeting
- International leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, have called a US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine "a basis which will require additional work", expressing concerns about its proposals.
- Meeting at the G20 summit, the leaders stressed that borders must not be changed by force and voiced apprehension over proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which could leave the country vulnerable.
- The plan reportedly requires Ukraine to make major concessions, including surrendering territory and reducing its army, and was allegedly drafted secretly by the US with Russia, excluding Kyiv and European allies.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his representatives at upcoming talks in Geneva will protect national interests, asserting that real peace is founded on security and justice.
- Vladimir Putin cautiously welcomed the US proposal as a potential basis for peace, though he noted a lack of substantive discussion with Russia, while Trump indicated he wants a response from Ukraine soon.