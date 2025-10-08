Ukraine oil depot bursts into flames after Russian drone strike
- A Russian drone attack struck an oil depot in Ukraine's Chernihiv region on Wednesday morning, 8 October, as confirmed by local governor Vyacheslav Chaus.
- Footage released shows a huge fireball and pillars of black smoke rising from the site, with emergency services working to extinguish the blaze.
- Following the attacks, the National Energy Company of Ukraine announced that several regions across the country were left without power.
- The Chernihiv region is experiencing the most severe impact, with the local power company forced to implement three simultaneous hourly power cuts while emergency repair work is underway.
