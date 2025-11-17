Ukraine’s long-range weapons causing destruction deep inside Russia
- Ukraine recently struck Russia's Novorossiysk port, a major Black Sea export hub, using a domestically developed Neptune missile.
- The attack forced a temporary suspension of oil exports from Novorossiysk, impacting 2.2 million barrels per day and causing global oil prices to rise by over 2 per cent.
- This strike is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to degrade Russia's ability to finance its war by targeting oil infrastructure with long-range air and sea drone attacks.
- Ukraine has significantly developed its long-range weaponry since the 2022 invasion, including the Long Neptune missile with a 1,000 km range, which was used in the Novorossiysk attack.
- Other advanced Ukrainian-developed weapons include the Flamingo (FP-5) missile, boasting a 3,000 km range, and various long-range drones like the Lyutyi and FP-1, utilised for deep strikes into Russia.