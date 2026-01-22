Ukraine war latest: Thousands without heating in Kyiv after Russian air attack
- Around 3,000 apartment buildings were still without heating in Ukraine's capital Kyiv following a Russian air attack this week, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday. "As of this morning, just under 3,000 high-rise buildings in the capital remain without heating," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
- Klitschko added that 227 buildings were re-connected to the supply overnight.
- It comes as a blaze sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack at a port terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region has been put out, a local task force said on Thursday.
- Meanwhile, United States envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow later on Thursday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine, he told an audience at the World Economic Forum.
- And Russia will "likely persist in its ambitions to damage the undersea infrastructure of the Baltic Sea", Finland's Defence Command said in its annual military intelligence review published on Thursday.