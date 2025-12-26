Ukraine uses British missiles to strike Russian oil refinery
- Ukraine has announced that it used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region.
- Officials said that the targeted refinery was a major producer of petrol products and directly supplied the Russian Federation’s armed forces.
- Separately, Ukrainian long-range drones hit oil product storage tanks in Temryuk, Krasnodar region, and a gas processing plant in Orenburg.
- Russian officials confirmed that two tanks caught fire in Temryuk, with the blaze covering an area of approximately 2,000 square metres.
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at progress on a peace deal following discussions with Steve Witkoff, an envoy for US President Donald Trump.