Ukraine set to receive £100b in frozen Russian assets with deal ‘imminent’

Zelensky leaves Downing Street after meeting Starmer and European leaders for Ukraine defence talks
  • British officials are hopeful a deal will be agreed within days to unlock up to £100bn in frozen Russian sovereign assets in Europe to aid Ukraine.
  • Sir Keir Starmer hosted crunch talks in London with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
  • During the discussions, President Zelensky stressed that Ukraine cannot manage without continued European and American backing.
  • Leaders agreed that the situation in Ukraine is at a critical stage, necessitating increased support for Kyiv and greater economic pressure on Vladimir Putin.
  • While progress was noted on using immobilised Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction, concerns remain regarding the financial and legal implications, particularly from Belgium.
In full

