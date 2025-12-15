Ukraine could join EU following end of Russian war
- American and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed a "very strong security package" for Kyiv in Berlin, aiming to end the nearly four-year-long conflict.
- The proposed 20-point agreement includes "Article Five-like security guarantees" from the US and allies, similar to NATO, but without Ukraine joining the alliance.
- US officials revealed that Russia is reportedly open to Ukraine joining the European Union as part of this agreement, a significant shift given the conflict's origins.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated a willingness to forgo NATO membership, instead seeking bilateral security guarantees from the US and European partners.
- A US official stated that Donald Trump is prepared to submit the agreement to the US Senate for ratification, viewing it as a strategic priority to end the war.