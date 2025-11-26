Snow update as UK braces for another wintery weather front
- The Met Office has warned that a period of low pressure will dominate the UK forecast from next week, bringing heavy rainfall and wintry winds.
- After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are expected to become milder for a few days, reaching up to 12C in the South East by Thursday.
- Temperatures will drop back to single digits towards the weekend, with Saturday seeing around 8C in the South East and 4C in Scotland, and overnight lows near 0C in parts of the Highlands.
- Heavy rainfall is predicted from Sunday, primarily in the west, with a risk of spreading to other areas, and strong winds are possible, especially around coastal regions.
- Snow is expected to be confined to high ground in the North, with no significant snow forecast for lower levels during this period.