Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Snow update as UK braces for another wintery weather front

A snow plough on the North York Moors in November 2025
A snow plough on the North York Moors in November 2025 (PA)
  • The Met Office has warned that a period of low pressure will dominate the UK forecast from next week, bringing heavy rainfall and wintry winds.
  • After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are expected to become milder for a few days, reaching up to 12C in the South East by Thursday.
  • Temperatures will drop back to single digits towards the weekend, with Saturday seeing around 8C in the South East and 4C in Scotland, and overnight lows near 0C in parts of the Highlands.
  • Heavy rainfall is predicted from Sunday, primarily in the west, with a risk of spreading to other areas, and strong winds are possible, especially around coastal regions.
  • Snow is expected to be confined to high ground in the North, with no significant snow forecast for lower levels during this period.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in