UK braced for heavy snow and flood risk this weekend
- Yellow weather warnings for heavy snow and ice are in effect across much of the UK, with forecasters advising the public to take "extra care" on roads.
- Saturday is expected to be cold and sunny for most, though a yellow warning for ice covers Wales and central and southern England from Friday evening until Saturday morning, potentially causing difficult travel conditions.
- Further snow and ice warnings are in place for parts of northeast England and northern Scotland until Saturday morning, with another warning extending from Derby to Scotland from Saturday evening into Sunday.
- The Met Office anticipates snow could be "heavy at times" in affected areas, leading to travel disruption, with varying accumulations depending on elevation.
- An ongoing flood risk persists across the country, with 75 flood warnings and 151 flood alerts active, prompting the Environment Agency to call for continued public vigilance.
