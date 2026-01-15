Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office extends weather warning across more of England

People walk in wind and rain on London’s Westminster Bridge
People walk in wind and rain on London’s Westminster Bridge (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning across more parts of England, forecasting heavy and persistent rain along with strong winds.
  • The warning, active from 9am to 10pm on Thursday, now covers the Midlands, south west, and eastern England, in addition to London and the south.
  • Heavy rainfall, expected to be between 20-30mm widely and up to 50mm in isolated spots, could lead to surface water flooding of homes, businesses, and roads.
  • Strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50mph along exposed southern and south-east coasts, are also anticipated, likely causing travel disruption for buses and trains.
  • The weather follows a major incident in Kent and Sussex where 30,000 properties lost water due to burst pipes and power cuts, and the recent Storm Goretti.
