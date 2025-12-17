The UK has seen its sunniest year on record
- The UK recorded its sunniest year on record, with an average of 1,622 hours of sunshine by 15 December, comfortably exceeding the previous record set in 2003.
- England experienced its sunniest year ever, while Scotland saw its second brightest and Wales its sixth, with Northern Ireland potentially reaching its top 10.
- The Met Office attributed the record to an exceptional amount of sunshine during spring and prolonged clear spells throughout summer, which also contributed to the warmest spring and summer on record.
- Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon explained that frequent high pressure reduced cloud cover, with spring being particularly sunny, including a record-breaking April.
- The record-breaking weather benefited the energy sector, with solar power providing over 10 per cent of Britain's energy from April to August and setting a new output record on 8 July.