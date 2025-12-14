Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK weather update as Met Office warns of ‘very heavy rain’

Vehicles drive along a flooded coastal road in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Vehicles drive along a flooded coastal road in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (REUTERS)
  • The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for "very heavy and persistent rain" across parts of northern England and south-west Scotland, expected to cause flooding on Sunday and Monday.
  • Areas under the amber warning, including Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria, could see rainfall totals of 110mm to 130mm, with some regions potentially exceeding 200mm.
  • Rail services in Scotland, including ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland, have announced disruptions and speed restrictions due to the severe weather conditions.
  • The A66 in County Durham and Cumbria was closed in both directions due to high winds, while yellow rain alerts are also in place for Northern Ireland and other English regions.
  • Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid floodwater, prepare flood kits, and be aware of potential power cuts and communities becoming cut off, with unsettled weather forecast for the next week to 10 days.
