Experts warn of heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and flooding

The Independent Climate 100 event highlights
  • The independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) has warned the UK must prepare for "unprecedented" extreme weather conditions, as worst-case global warming scenarios cannot be ruled out.
  • The CCC urged the government to prepare the country for at least 2C of global warming by 2050, exceeding the Paris Agreement's 1.5C target, with potential for 4C by the century's end.
  • Extreme weather events such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and flooding are predicted to become more frequent and intense, with specific risks including doubled heatwave chances and increased rainfall and river flows.
  • Ministers must establish stronger objectives and targets for protecting health, homes, food security, infrastructure, and public services, and ensure new infrastructure can adapt to potential 4C temperature rises.
  • The CCC called for a clear framework of long-term adaptation objectives by 2050, with five-year targets and government departments held accountable, emphasising adaptation's equal importance to emissions reduction.
