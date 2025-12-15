Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning
- The Met Office has issued a warning of potential danger to life for heavy rainfall and potential flooding across parts of northern England and southwest Scotland.
- An amber alert for rain covers southwest Scotland from Sunday midnight to 23:59pm Monday, with 110mm to 130mm of rain expected in some areas.
- A separate amber alert is in place for Cumbria from Sunday 6am to Monday 6pm, where over 200mm of rain could accumulate in western parts.
- Homes and businesses face a high likelihood of flooding, with strong winds expected to exacerbate conditions, potentially leading to power cuts and communities being cut off.
- Residents are advised to avoid floodwater, prepare for travel disruption, and assemble a flood kit containing essential documents, supplies, and emergency items.