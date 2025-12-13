Met Office issues bleak weather update for this weekend
- The Met Office has issued a "danger to life" warning for parts of northern England and southwest Scotland due to anticipated heavy rainfall and flooding this weekend.
- An amber alert for rain is in effect for southwestern Scotland, including Dumfries and Galloway, from Sunday midnight until 23:59, with some areas potentially receiving 110mm to 130mm of rainfall.
- A separate amber alert for Cumbria is active from Sunday 6am until Monday 6pm, where over 200mm of rain could accumulate in western parts of the region.
- The persistent heavy rain is expected to cause flooding to homes and businesses, lead to power cuts, and potentially cut off communities due to impassable roads.
- Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid floodwater, prepare a flood kit with essential items, and avoid non-essential road travel due to expected dangerous conditions.