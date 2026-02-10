Scientists make surprise discovery about UK weather
- Despite a dismal start to 2026 with severe flooding and travel disruption, the UK has become 4 per cent sunnier since 1994.
- This increase in sunniness is attributed to a reduction in pollutant particles, stemming from government actions across Europe to clean up the air.
- Sulphur dioxide emissions in the UK have fallen by 97 per cent since 1990, primarily due to the closure of coal power stations, leading to clearer air and more sunlight reaching the ground.
- Researchers from the universities of Malaga and Murcia found this trend mirrored across Europe, with significant increases in industrialised areas, and anticipate a continued, albeit slower, trajectory of increased sunniness.
- While improved air quality has saved an estimated 80,000 lives annually in Europe, the Met Office warns that the UK is set for a continued "exceptionally wet" period, with no immediate sign of a prolonged dry spell.
