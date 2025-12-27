Britain set for freezing temperatures as 2026 begins
- Temperatures across the UK are forecast to drop to freezing levels next week, with "wintry hazards" possible as 2026 begins.
- Following a warmer Christmas weekend, temperatures will fall to 1C in Glasgow during the day and 0C or below at night in northern England and Scotland early next week.
- High pressure systems are expected to maintain settled weather conditions across the UK until the end of the year.
- As 2026 commences, cold air near the UK could bring wintry hazards, while low pressure in the east may lead to wet and windy weather, particularly in the north.
- January is predicted to be colder and drier than average, with below-average temperatures, periods of rain, showers, and windy spells.