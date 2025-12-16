Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK records its highest unemployment rate since 2021

Defiant Rachel Reeves says she will be Chancellor for years
  • The UK unemployment rate rose to 5.1 per cent in the three months to October, an increase of 0.1 per cent from the previous quarter.
  • This marks the highest unemployment rate since the first quarter of 2021, or early 2016, when excluding the pandemic period, indicating a weakening labour market.
  • The number of employees on payrolls decreased by 38,000 in November, reaching 30.3 million, with younger workers particularly affected.
  • Average regular earnings growth also slowed to 4.6 per cent in the three months to October, though it remained 0.9 per cent higher after inflation.
  • The Office for National Statistics described the overall labour market as "subdued", with the figures adding pressure for a potential interest rate cut.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in