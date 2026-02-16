What Starmer’s social media ban for under 16s could look like
- Keir Starmer is proposing a crackdown on children and teenagers' smartphone use, specifically targeting "vile illegal content created by AI".
- Proposed reforms include introducing a minimum age for social media platforms and implementing restrictions on "infinite" scrolling.
- Children could also be prevented from using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access pornography and from interacting with online chatbots.
- The government plans to close a legal loophole, compelling all AI chatbot providers to adhere to the Online Safety Act.
- The Prime Minister stated that no online platform would receive a "free pass" regarding children's online safety, emphasising the government's commitment to protecting children's wellbeing.
