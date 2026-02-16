Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Starmer’s social media ban for under 16s could look like

How do young people feel about the U16 social media ban?
  • Keir Starmer is proposing a crackdown on children and teenagers' smartphone use, specifically targeting "vile illegal content created by AI".
  • Proposed reforms include introducing a minimum age for social media platforms and implementing restrictions on "infinite" scrolling.
  • Children could also be prevented from using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access pornography and from interacting with online chatbots.
  • The government plans to close a legal loophole, compelling all AI chatbot providers to adhere to the Online Safety Act.
  • The Prime Minister stated that no online platform would receive a "free pass" regarding children's online safety, emphasising the government's commitment to protecting children's wellbeing.
