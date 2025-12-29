Brits warned over New Year’s travel chaos – all you need to know
- Widespread rail disruptions are affecting services across the UK due to Network Rail engineering works and staff shortages, with major closures including London Liverpool Street and sections of the West Coast Main Line.
- CrossCountry services are particularly impacted by driver shortages and points failures, leading to numerous cancellations and curtailments on key intercity routes connecting England, Wales, and Scotland.
- Road travel is expected to peak on 29 and 30 December, with specific congestion hotspots identified across major motorways and a significant closure on the M27 in Hampshire until 4 January.
- Ferry services in western Scotland, particularly Caledonian MacBrayne, face cancellations due to technical issues, while Dover Port is operating normally with advice for drivers.
- Air travel sees an increase in scheduled flights from UK airports, but disruptions are occurring due to extreme weather in North America and some easyJet cancellations, with London Heathrow, Birmingham and Manchester anticipating their busiest festive periods.