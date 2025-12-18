Arrests for terror offences rise by 660% – here’s why
- Terror arrests in the UK surged by 660 per cent year-on-year, largely attributed to the proscription of the pro-Palestine protest group, Palestine Action.
- Of the 1,886 terrorism-related arrests recorded up to September, 1,630 (86 per cent) were linked to supporting Palestine Action, a substantial increase from 248 arrests in the previous year.
- Arrests connected to Palestine Action rose by 2,608 per cent after the group's ban in July, with those detained being considerably older (average age 57) and 4.4 times more likely to be female than other terror suspects.
- Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori is challenging the group's proscription in the High Court, arguing that the ban is 'novel and unprecedented' for a non-violent civil disobedience organisation.
- The government contends that the Home Secretary was advised by security experts that certain actions by Palestine Action qualified as terrorist acts, despite the Foreign Office reportedly viewing the group's international activity as activism.