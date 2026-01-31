UK’s biggest taxpayers revealed as new list released
- Fred and Peter Done, founders of Betfred, topped the annual Sunday Times Tax List as the UK's biggest taxpayers, contributing an estimated £400.1 million.
- The top 100 taxpayers collectively paid a record £5.758 billion, a substantial increase attributed partly to changes in corporation tax rates.
- Notable figures such as JK Rowling (£47.5 million), Harry Styles (£24.7 million), Erling Haaland (£16.9 million), Mo Salah (£14.5 million), and Ed Sheeran (£19.9 million) were also featured on the list.
- Financial trading entrepreneur Alex Gerko and hedge fund boss Chris Rokos secured second and third places respectively, with tax contributions exceeding £330 million each.
- The list also highlighted a growing trend of wealthy individuals, including Revolut founder Nik Storonsky, leaving the UK, amid speculation over potential tax changes or the removal of non-dom status.
