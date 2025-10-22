Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British-made missiles used in attack on Russian chemical plant

Arpan Rai
Starmer denies UK at war after Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles into Russia in 2024
  • Ukraine's military announced it successfully attacked a critical Russian chemical plant in Bryansk using British-made Storm Shadow missiles.
  • The plant is described as a key facility for Russia's military-industrial complex, producing gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components for ammunition and missiles used against Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian forces stated the Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles penetrated Russian air defences, with the outcome of the strike currently being assessed.
  • The governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, acknowledged Ukrainian attacks with drones and missiles but reported no injuries or damage to the plant.
  • Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its air defence units destroyed 57 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region on the same day.
In full

