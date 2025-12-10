Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a UK social media ban could do more harm than good

The Conversation Original report by Jessica Ringrose, Rebecca Coleman
Australia PM tells teens to 'read a book and stop scrolling' as social media ban comes into effect
  • Australia introduced a ban on social media for under-16s on December 10, which will result in the deactivation of young users' accounts.
  • Ongoing research suggests that outright bans on social media or smartphones for under-16s, including those in UK schools, may be problematic and could do more harm than good.
  • Academics argue that such bans neglect young people's rights, can erode trust with adults, and may displace online harms rather than effectively addressing them.
  • Studies indicate that smartphone bans in schools do not significantly improve academic attainment or student wellbeing, despite widespread support from parents and teachers.
  • Experts advocate for comprehensive media literacy education in schools and better support for parents to help children navigate digital technologies, rather than relying on bans.
