Will there be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office snow forecast

St Mungo’s issues orange cold weather warning for homeless people in London
  • The Met Office forecasts a significant drop in temperatures across the UK for Christmas week, following a mild December.
  • Low pressure will bring rain early in the week, but conditions are expected to become drier and colder as high pressure builds.
  • Temperatures are predicted to fall to around 3C on Christmas Day, with a risk of overnight frost and fog.
  • Despite the colder weather, there are currently no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall across the UK.
  • Any potential wintry flurries are most likely to be limited to the far south coast of England, with a low chance of anything substantial.
