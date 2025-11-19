Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘We see you’: Defence Secretary John Healey’s warning to Putin over Russian spy ship

Defence secretary issues a stark warning to Putin after Russian spy ship directs lasers at RAF pilots
  • Defence Secretary John Healey issued a stern warning to Vladimir Putin concerning the activities of a Russian spy ship near UK waters.
  • The Russian spy ship, Yantar, designed for intelligence gathering and mapping undersea cables, has been loitering off the northern coast of Scotland.
  • The vessel entered wider UK waters over the past few weeks, prompting monitoring by a Royal Navy frigate and RAF P-8 surveillance aircraft.
  • During the monitoring operation, the Yantar directed lasers at the pilots of the RAF surveillance aircraft.
  • Mr Healey delivered a direct message to the Russian leader, stating: "We see you. We know what you are doing."
