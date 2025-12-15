Why the whole of the UK must ‘step up’ amid Russian threat of war
- Chief of the defence staff Sir Richard Knighton will warn that the current global situation is "more dangerous than I have known during my career".
- Sir Richard will advocate for a society-wide approach to defence and deterrence, urging all citizens to contribute their skills and resources to national resilience.
- The new head of MI6, Blaise Metreweli, will state that Britain is already on the front line against an "aggressive, expansionist and revisionist" Russia.
- Metreweli will highlight that the "front line is everywhere" due to Russia's use of hybrid warfare tactics, including disinformation, sabotage, and cyberattacks.
- Sir Richard will announce a £50 million investment in new defence technical excellence colleges and discuss the need to rebuild defence capabilities and infrastructure, noting a significant increase in defence spending.