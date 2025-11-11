The number of prisoners wrongly freed from UK jails this year revealed
- Three prisoners who were wrongly released from jails in England and Wales remain at large, Justice Secretary David Lammy confirmed.
- A total of 91 inmates were mistakenly freed between 1 April and 31 October this year, equating to approximately three per week.
- Downing Street described the figures as 'shocking' and indicative of a “failing criminal justice system” inherited from the Conservatives.
- The overall number of mistaken releases for the year to March 2025 reached 262, a 128 per cent increase on the previous year, including 87 violent offenders and three sex offenders.
- High-profile cases include Hadush Kebatu, who has since been deported, and Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was arrested and is being deported, leading to stronger security checks and an independent investigation.