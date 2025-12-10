Baroness calls for further bans on extreme porn
- Baroness Bertin is leading efforts in Parliament to outlaw extreme online pornography, including content depicting incest and child sexual abuse scenarios, even when performed by adults.
- She argues that current legal loopholes allow harmful digital material online that would be prohibited in physical shops, calling this disparity "indefensible".
- Proposed amendments include banning content where adults mimic children, outlawing nudification software, and making it an offence to promote child sexual abuse.
- Lady Bertin also seeks to impose a legal duty on pornography websites to verify the age and consent of individuals featured, with an option to withdraw permission.
- While the government has banned online pornography depicting women being choked, it plans a further review of criminal law, which Lady Bertin views as a potential delaying tactic for her "oven-baked plan".