The huge change to UK passports starting from today

The King’s coat of arms will be on the front of all new passports, among other new changes
The King’s coat of arms will be on the front of all new passports, among other new changes (Home Office)
  • New British passports are being issued from Dec. 31, featuring King Charles's coat of arms on the front cover.
  • The Home Office says the passports are the first new design in five years and are considered the most secure ever produced.
  • They incorporate advanced anti-forgery technology, including new holographic and translucent features, making them harder to tamper with.
  • Inside, the passports depict nature spots from across the four nations, such as Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant’s Causeway.
  • Passports bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s coat of arms will remain valid until their expiry date.
